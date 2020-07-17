All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1227 E MADISON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1227 E MADISON STREET
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

1227 E MADISON STREET

1227 Madison Street · (813) 354-1611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Channel District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1227 Madison Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Come experience a true Urban Chic lifestyle in Ventana Channelside! Fresh, beautiful, spacious floor plan showcasing Wood Floors, Wood Cabinets, gleaming Granite counter tops throughout, and Stainless Steel Appliances with all Living Areas open to each other. Fabulous location on the pool featuring an amazing, completely private 450 sq ft (huge!)entertainment patio with your own direct entrance out to pool/spa. One of only 4 condos in Ventana having this fantastic feature. Great Concierge services, just ask Tony for whatever you need. Amenities include beautiful Heated Pool and Whirlpool right outside your door, Workout Room, Dry Sauna, Lounge. Also included: 2 parking spaces in the secured garage and a spacious storage locker In the heart of everything and just a short walk to downtown or cafes right on the same block. The Trolley stops right on your corner, so you never need to pay to park at the Sports arena again. A minute away from major expressways and close to TIA for easy commutes. If you have 30 minutes, you have enough time to get to the great Suncoast beaches to relax. This a gorgeous residence in a very much "in demand" building of fast moving condos designed for professionals, so better hurry. You'll love your life here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have any available units?
1227 E MADISON STREET has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 E MADISON STREET have?
Some of 1227 E MADISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 E MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1227 E MADISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 E MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1227 E MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1227 E MADISON STREET offers parking.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 E MADISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1227 E MADISON STREET has a pool.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1227 E MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 E MADISON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1227 E MADISON STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity