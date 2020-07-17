1227 E MADISON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Come experience a true Urban Chic lifestyle in Ventana Channelside! Fresh, beautiful, spacious floor plan showcasing Wood Floors, Wood Cabinets, gleaming Granite counter tops throughout, and Stainless Steel Appliances with all Living Areas open to each other. Fabulous location on the pool featuring an amazing, completely private 450 sq ft (huge!)entertainment patio with your own direct entrance out to pool/spa. One of only 4 condos in Ventana having this fantastic feature. Great Concierge services, just ask Tony for whatever you need. Amenities include beautiful Heated Pool and Whirlpool right outside your door, Workout Room, Dry Sauna, Lounge. Also included: 2 parking spaces in the secured garage and a spacious storage locker In the heart of everything and just a short walk to downtown or cafes right on the same block. The Trolley stops right on your corner, so you never need to pay to park at the Sports arena again. A minute away from major expressways and close to TIA for easy commutes. If you have 30 minutes, you have enough time to get to the great Suncoast beaches to relax. This a gorgeous residence in a very much "in demand" building of fast moving condos designed for professionals, so better hurry. You'll love your life here!