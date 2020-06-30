All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE

122 Bosporus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Davis Islands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

122 Bosporus Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Davis Island single-family home on a corner lot available for rent. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms along with a den and a bonus room. The front and back yard are fenced in offering privacy and plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. This home is light and bright and full of windows throughout. The open floor plan from the kitchen with breakfast bar area flows into the great room making us a great home to entertain guests. The bedrooms have large deep closets, there is a hall closet, coat closet and the laundry room offering plenty of storage space. Just a short walk or bike ride away to the shops and restaurants located on Davis Island. A convenient location just minutes from downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have any available units?
122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have?
Some of 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College