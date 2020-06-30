122 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Davis Island single-family home on a corner lot available for rent. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms along with a den and a bonus room. The front and back yard are fenced in offering privacy and plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. This home is light and bright and full of windows throughout. The open floor plan from the kitchen with breakfast bar area flows into the great room making us a great home to entertain guests. The bedrooms have large deep closets, there is a hall closet, coat closet and the laundry room offering plenty of storage space. Just a short walk or bike ride away to the shops and restaurants located on Davis Island. A convenient location just minutes from downtown Tampa.