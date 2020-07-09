1211 E Cayuga St

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8628b8c0f0 ----

This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath House at 1,148 square feet will be available Sept 1. It features a HUGE tiled living room, 2 full bathrooms, and a fenced in back yard! The kitchen is absolutely GORGEOUS! It features dark wood cabinetry, newer white appliances, and neutral colored counter tops! It\'s just minutes away from I-275 and I-4 and a short commute to anywhere in Tampa! Call to schedule a showing! This won\'t last long!



*Pets Allowed

*Section 8 Permited

Ac Central

Flooring Tile

Indoor Family Room