Tampa, FL
115 West Allison Ct
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

115 West Allison Ct

115 West Allison Court · (813) 694-9785
Location

115 West Allison Court, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 115 West Allison Ct · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
115 West Allison Ct Available 07/01/20 2 Story 3BR/2BA Home Near Riverside Heights - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 6/25/2020. 2 story 3BR/2BA home near Riverside Heights. Great home features wood laminate flooring and gray neutral walls throughout and huge fenced backyard with parking space. Downstairs you will find a one bedroom with a full bath with shower, great kitchen with granite countertops, light cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also features a laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hookups. Upstairs features a spacious bonus area surrounded by 2 bedrooms and a full bath with granite countertops, double sinks, light cabinets and tub. Great area located close to Downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, Amature Work, Ybor City and the Tampa Riverwalk. Call now to view.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1522193?accessKey=5c65

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4943173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West Allison Ct have any available units?
115 West Allison Ct has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 West Allison Ct have?
Some of 115 West Allison Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 West Allison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
115 West Allison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West Allison Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 West Allison Ct is pet friendly.
Does 115 West Allison Ct offer parking?
Yes, 115 West Allison Ct offers parking.
Does 115 West Allison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 West Allison Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West Allison Ct have a pool?
No, 115 West Allison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 115 West Allison Ct have accessible units?
No, 115 West Allison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West Allison Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 West Allison Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
