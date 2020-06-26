Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

115 West Allison Ct Available 07/01/20 2 Story 3BR/2BA Home Near Riverside Heights - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 6/25/2020. 2 story 3BR/2BA home near Riverside Heights. Great home features wood laminate flooring and gray neutral walls throughout and huge fenced backyard with parking space. Downstairs you will find a one bedroom with a full bath with shower, great kitchen with granite countertops, light cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also features a laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hookups. Upstairs features a spacious bonus area surrounded by 2 bedrooms and a full bath with granite countertops, double sinks, light cabinets and tub. Great area located close to Downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, Amature Work, Ybor City and the Tampa Riverwalk. Call now to view.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1522193?accessKey=5c65



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4943173)