114 W CAYUGA STREET

Amenities
This quaint, rustic bungalow is in the heart of Seminole Heights, only minutes from Raymond James Stadium, downtown, & Ybor City! Professionally Decorated and Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms + den and a very comfortable Full size memory foam sofa bed; 2 bathrooms; Roku TV's in every room; fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, dining space for up to 6, private front & back porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee.
First, Last and Security Deposit require on all lease terms.
2 bedrooms plus office, 2 full bathrooms
Lease Details: Fully Furnished Short Term Rental rate based upon 90 or longer term. Shorter or longer Terms will be considered.