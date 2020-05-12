All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:09 AM

114 W CAYUGA STREET

114 West Cayuga Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 West Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This quaint, rustic bungalow is in the heart of Seminole Heights, only minutes from Raymond James Stadium, downtown, & Ybor City! Professionally Decorated and Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms + den and a very comfortable Full size memory foam sofa bed; 2 bathrooms; Roku TV's in every room; fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, dining space for up to 6, private front & back porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee.

First, Last and Security Deposit require on all lease terms.

2 bedrooms plus office, 2 full bathrooms

Lease Details: Fully Furnished Short Term Rental rate based upon 90 or longer term. Shorter or longer Terms will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 W CAYUGA STREET have any available units?
114 W CAYUGA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 W CAYUGA STREET have?
Some of 114 W CAYUGA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 W CAYUGA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
114 W CAYUGA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 W CAYUGA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 114 W CAYUGA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 114 W CAYUGA STREET offer parking?
No, 114 W CAYUGA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 114 W CAYUGA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 W CAYUGA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 W CAYUGA STREET have a pool?
No, 114 W CAYUGA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 114 W CAYUGA STREET have accessible units?
No, 114 W CAYUGA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 114 W CAYUGA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 W CAYUGA STREET has units with dishwashers.

