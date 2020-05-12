114 W CAYUGA STREET

Amenities

This quaint, rustic bungalow is in the heart of Seminole Heights, only minutes from Raymond James Stadium, downtown, & Ybor City! Professionally Decorated and Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms + den and a very comfortable Full size memory foam sofa bed; 2 bathrooms; Roku TV's in every room; fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, dining space for up to 6, private front & back porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee.



First, Last and Security Deposit require on all lease terms.



2 bedrooms plus office, 2 full bathrooms



Lease Details: Fully Furnished Short Term Rental rate based upon 90 or longer term. Shorter or longer Terms will be considered.