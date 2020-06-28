113 S Newport Ave Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newport Townhomes in Hyde Park offers 3/3.5. Gorgeously charming townhome that is full of hidden treasures in the highly desirable Hyde Park location. The spacious living room offers gleaming wood flooring that adds to the already over all warmth the home exudes. This home features a mixture of plush carpeting, gleaming wood laminate as well as tile flooring as well as recessed lighting in various rooms. Ample natural lighting to compliment the neutral colors throughout the home that can accommodate any decor style you have in mind. Unique interior railing adds additional charm to an already desirable home. Dark modern mahogany cabinets with beautiful exotic granite countertops, breakfast bar allowing conversation to flow as meals are prepared. Full stainless-steel appliance set includes refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Bedrooms are spacious and awaiting your personal touches with tons of closet space!! Master bathroom has dual vanities, and a shower/garden tub combo. Washer and dryer for your personal use is available in the laundry closet. The view from the 3rd floor balcony at sunset or sunrise is simply amazing. Rental rate includes lawn care. Monthly water, sewer and building fees additional $125.00 a month. This townhome is located minutes from downtown, local shopping & dining, Bayshore, Soho/Howard Ave and so much more, dont miss this one!! Vacant, Available Now!