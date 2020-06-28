All apartments in Tampa
113 S Newport Ave Apt 1
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

113 S Newport Ave Apt 1

113 South Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 South Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newport Townhomes in Hyde Park offers 3/3.5. Gorgeously charming townhome that is full of hidden treasures in the highly desirable Hyde Park location. The spacious living room offers gleaming wood flooring that adds to the already over all warmth the home exudes. This home features a mixture of plush carpeting, gleaming wood laminate as well as tile flooring as well as recessed lighting in various rooms. Ample natural lighting to compliment the neutral colors throughout the home that can accommodate any decor style you have in mind. Unique interior railing adds additional charm to an already desirable home. Dark modern mahogany cabinets with beautiful exotic granite countertops, breakfast bar allowing conversation to flow as meals are prepared. Full stainless-steel appliance set includes refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Bedrooms are spacious and awaiting your personal touches with tons of closet space!! Master bathroom has dual vanities, and a shower/garden tub combo. Washer and dryer for your personal use is available in the laundry closet. The view from the 3rd floor balcony at sunset or sunrise is simply amazing. Rental rate includes lawn care. Monthly water, sewer and building fees additional $125.00 a month. This townhome is located minutes from downtown, local shopping & dining, Bayshore, Soho/Howard Ave and so much more, dont miss this one!! Vacant, Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 S Newport Ave Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
