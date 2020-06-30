1119 W Cypress Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym internet access

Matterport 3D online Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqsi9eXgZea



Charming bungalow with original hardwood floors that is central to everything in downtown Tampa! This remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bath house also includes a bonus section which would make the perfect office, home gym or extra entertaining area. There is a large backyard with deck that is perfect for gatherings. Private paver driveway on back of house via alley access and plenty of street parking in the front as well. This house is extremely close to the fantastic Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. The University of Tampa, Oxford Exchange, the beautiful Riverwalk and all the entertainment of downtown is near by!



Tenant pays for Lawn yard maintenance, water/sewer, trash, and electricity. Tenant will also be responsible for any cable and internet services they receive. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqsi9eXgZea

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



NO PETS



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to chang