Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:40 PM

1119 W Cypress Street

1119 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

1119 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33606
West Riverfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
internet access
Matterport 3D online Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqsi9eXgZea

Charming bungalow with original hardwood floors that is central to everything in downtown Tampa! This remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bath house also includes a bonus section which would make the perfect office, home gym or extra entertaining area. There is a large backyard with deck that is perfect for gatherings. Private paver driveway on back of house via alley access and plenty of street parking in the front as well. This house is extremely close to the fantastic Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. The University of Tampa, Oxford Exchange, the beautiful Riverwalk and all the entertainment of downtown is near by!

Tenant pays for Lawn yard maintenance, water/sewer, trash, and electricity. Tenant will also be responsible for any cable and internet services they receive. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqsi9eXgZea
Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

NO PETS

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 W Cypress Street have any available units?
1119 W Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 W Cypress Street have?
Some of 1119 W Cypress Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 W Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
1119 W Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 W Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 1119 W Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1119 W Cypress Street offer parking?
No, 1119 W Cypress Street does not offer parking.
Does 1119 W Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 W Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 W Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 1119 W Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 1119 W Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 1119 W Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 W Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 W Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.

