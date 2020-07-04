11150 ANCIENT FUTURES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New Appliances purchased and installed in November 2019, new AC. 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in this huge 3400sf home. Large covered back patio with two ceiling fans. Kitchen has large panty, built in wine rack and granite countertops! First floor has one bedroom and one full bath. Laundry and office also on first floor. Huge master bedroom with not one but two walk in closets. All other bedrooms are large, two with walk in closets and one with a full bath. Its the home and community you've been waiting for. Call Today to schedule a showing!