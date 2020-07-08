All apartments in Tampa
11144 Ancient Futures Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:45 PM

11144 Ancient Futures Drive

11144 Ancient Futures Drive · (866) 833-0449
Location

11144 Ancient Futures Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Make this charming home yours! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom in Tampa is like no other, with beautiful dark hardwood flooring, spacious floor plan, and perfect mix of recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. The recently updated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a desk space. Each bedroom has cozy plush carpeting and great closet space, while the enormous Master suite also features a luxurious private bathroom. The exterior of the home offers even more with a large backyard and an enclosed patio that’s perfect for Summer!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, and 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11144 Ancient Futures Drive have any available units?
11144 Ancient Futures Drive has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11144 Ancient Futures Drive have?
Some of 11144 Ancient Futures Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11144 Ancient Futures Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11144 Ancient Futures Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11144 Ancient Futures Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11144 Ancient Futures Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11144 Ancient Futures Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11144 Ancient Futures Drive offers parking.
Does 11144 Ancient Futures Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11144 Ancient Futures Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11144 Ancient Futures Drive have a pool?
No, 11144 Ancient Futures Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11144 Ancient Futures Drive have accessible units?
No, 11144 Ancient Futures Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11144 Ancient Futures Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11144 Ancient Futures Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
