11129 ANCIENT FUTURES DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This great home in Easton Park. This home is priced to rent fast at just $1850 a month. Be impressed immediately when you walk in the door with the beautiful hardwood floors in the family room. Enjoy the open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Master Suite features walk in closet and on-suite bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, walk in shower, and large linen closet. Huge lanai overlooking a serene pond. Spectrum Internet/TV/Phone package included in Rent. Lawn care tenants responsibility. One small pet permitted with owner approval.