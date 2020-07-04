All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

111 N 12TH STREET

111 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 North 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
5th floor w/ a nice sized balcony studio unit North facing w/ limited channel view and 1 reserved parking spot. Walking through the front door you'll notice the nice city view right from the front door. The partition wall that these units were built with was removed to open up the space and makes it feel much bigger. Building Amenities include: Pool, Sauna, Hot Tub, Gym, Concierge, Clubhouse, Billiards, and Sundeck. Within minutes of the Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Amalie Arena, USF Medical School, Curtis Hixon Park, Publix, Starbucks, Museums, Crosstown Expressway, I 275, and the new Water Street Development. Rent includes: Internet, Basic Cable and 1 Parking Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N 12TH STREET have any available units?
111 N 12TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 N 12TH STREET have?
Some of 111 N 12TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
111 N 12TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 111 N 12TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 111 N 12TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 111 N 12TH STREET offers parking.
Does 111 N 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N 12TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N 12TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 111 N 12TH STREET has a pool.
Does 111 N 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 111 N 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 N 12TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

