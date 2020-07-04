111 N 12TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access sauna

5th floor w/ a nice sized balcony studio unit North facing w/ limited channel view and 1 reserved parking spot. Walking through the front door you'll notice the nice city view right from the front door. The partition wall that these units were built with was removed to open up the space and makes it feel much bigger. Building Amenities include: Pool, Sauna, Hot Tub, Gym, Concierge, Clubhouse, Billiards, and Sundeck. Within minutes of the Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Amalie Arena, USF Medical School, Curtis Hixon Park, Publix, Starbucks, Museums, Crosstown Expressway, I 275, and the new Water Street Development. Rent includes: Internet, Basic Cable and 1 Parking Spot.