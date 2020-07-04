All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET

1105 East Knollwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 East Knollwood Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This fully restored and updated bungalow block home sits on an amazing large corner lot in amazing Old Seminole Heights. You will love this community of oak tree-lined streets, Pubs, Micro breweries, community Monthly Markets, art venues, dog friendly cafes, and quick access to downtown Tampa, major roadways, Malls, Airport, Ybor and all the great things that make Tampa so Amazing! This home was updated, as is ready. The inviting large covered front porch and carport with a fully enclosed laundry room great you while you walk into the open living, dining, kitchen combo- with brand new floors, open GRANITE countertops ,SOLID WOOD CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES , BRAND NEW WINDOWS provide energy efficiency, and bright lighting thru out, with a separate study, or home office area. Bathrooms have been thoughtfully and tastefully updated. Exterior laundry also provides storage. The 1/5 acre yard is the perfect spot to entertain or relax.! New roof , NEW flooring, NEW paint, NEW kitchen, NEW baths., and NEW Home for you !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET have any available units?
1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.

