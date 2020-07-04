1105 E KNOLLWOOD STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This fully restored and updated bungalow block home sits on an amazing large corner lot in amazing Old Seminole Heights. You will love this community of oak tree-lined streets, Pubs, Micro breweries, community Monthly Markets, art venues, dog friendly cafes, and quick access to downtown Tampa, major roadways, Malls, Airport, Ybor and all the great things that make Tampa so Amazing! This home was updated, as is ready. The inviting large covered front porch and carport with a fully enclosed laundry room great you while you walk into the open living, dining, kitchen combo- with brand new floors, open GRANITE countertops ,SOLID WOOD CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES , BRAND NEW WINDOWS provide energy efficiency, and bright lighting thru out, with a separate study, or home office area. Bathrooms have been thoughtfully and tastefully updated. Exterior laundry also provides storage. The 1/5 acre yard is the perfect spot to entertain or relax.! New roof , NEW flooring, NEW paint, NEW kitchen, NEW baths., and NEW Home for you !