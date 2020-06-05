All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

11008 Tortola Isle Way

11008 Tortola Isle Way · No Longer Available
Location

11008 Tortola Isle Way, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Come take a look at Ryan Homes Destin model in one of Tampa's most sought after communities; Cory Lake Isle. This lovely home has 2,888 square feet of elegance. Enter your new home to find an huge formal living/Dining combo with upgraded laminate flooring. Continue to the large family room and the amazing kitchen. The kitchen features '42 cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry with gorgeous granite countertops. Upstairs you will find a very spacious loft area (perfect for the kids). The master bedroom has trey ceilings, two walk-in closets and enough room for a sitting area. The master bathroom has dual granite sinks, closet toilet and upgraded shower. All the secondary bedrooms are excellent size, which makes this home perfect for a large family. The community offers a 1,700 acre nature preserve, 165-acre skiing and boating lake, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and more!!! Don't miss out on this AMAZING opportunity..

Listing Courtesy Of BROOKS REALTY GROUP LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Tortola Isle Way have any available units?
11008 Tortola Isle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Tortola Isle Way have?
Some of 11008 Tortola Isle Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Tortola Isle Way currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Tortola Isle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Tortola Isle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11008 Tortola Isle Way is pet friendly.
Does 11008 Tortola Isle Way offer parking?
No, 11008 Tortola Isle Way does not offer parking.
Does 11008 Tortola Isle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Tortola Isle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Tortola Isle Way have a pool?
No, 11008 Tortola Isle Way does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Tortola Isle Way have accessible units?
No, 11008 Tortola Isle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Tortola Isle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Tortola Isle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
