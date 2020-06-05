11008 Tortola Isle Way

Amenities

Come take a look at Ryan Homes Destin model in one of Tampa's most sought after communities; Cory Lake Isle. This lovely home has 2,888 square feet of elegance. Enter your new home to find an huge formal living/Dining combo with upgraded laminate flooring. Continue to the large family room and the amazing kitchen. The kitchen features '42 cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry with gorgeous granite countertops. Upstairs you will find a very spacious loft area (perfect for the kids). The master bedroom has trey ceilings, two walk-in closets and enough room for a sitting area. The master bathroom has dual granite sinks, closet toilet and upgraded shower. All the secondary bedrooms are excellent size, which makes this home perfect for a large family. The community offers a 1,700 acre nature preserve, 165-acre skiing and boating lake, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and more!!! Don't miss out on this AMAZING opportunity..



