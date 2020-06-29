All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE

10911 W Cory Lake Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10911 W Cory Lake Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the GATED Cory Lake Isles! This house is situated ON THE WATER and offers a beautiful serene view. Ceramic tile lines the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. This floor plan is open and spacious with a decorative archway separating the living room and dining room areas. The kitchen is complete with GRANITE counters, wood cabinets, ALL STAINLESS STEEL appliances, CLOSET PANTRY and breakfast nook! The master bedroom has space for the biggest furniture and features WALK-IN CLOSET, TWO separate VANITIES, WALK-IN SHOWER and soaker tub. The secondary bedrooms are located on the other side of the house, offering privacy, and share the 2nd full bath. Relax and enjoy the views on the brick paver SCREENED LANAI. This community has an array of amenities to offer which include COMMUNITY POOL, BOAT RAMP, clubhouse, FITNESS CENTER, tennis courts, playgrounds, a roller rink and LAKE-FRONT BEACH! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! Pets w/ owner approval. * AVAILABLE NOW *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Westminster Chase
6910 Interbay Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College