10911 CORY LAKE DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the GATED Cory Lake Isles! This house is situated ON THE WATER and offers a beautiful serene view. Ceramic tile lines the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. This floor plan is open and spacious with a decorative archway separating the living room and dining room areas. The kitchen is complete with GRANITE counters, wood cabinets, ALL STAINLESS STEEL appliances, CLOSET PANTRY and breakfast nook! The master bedroom has space for the biggest furniture and features WALK-IN CLOSET, TWO separate VANITIES, WALK-IN SHOWER and soaker tub. The secondary bedrooms are located on the other side of the house, offering privacy, and share the 2nd full bath. Relax and enjoy the views on the brick paver SCREENED LANAI. This community has an array of amenities to offer which include COMMUNITY POOL, BOAT RAMP, clubhouse, FITNESS CENTER, tennis courts, playgrounds, a roller rink and LAKE-FRONT BEACH! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! Pets w/ owner approval. * AVAILABLE NOW *