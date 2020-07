Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this gorgeous, spacious house! This property features a three-car garage, recessed lighting, bay window, and tile floors throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a center island. The master bathroom provides a dual vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Step out back to relax in the screened-in patio.