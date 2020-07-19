10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE

Amenities
The view says it all! Wake up to a panoramic view of Cory Lake. From the screened lanai across the water you'll see a conservation island where wildlife abounds. Granite kitchen. This home has vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Laminate flooring in the family room, dining room, foyer. and bedrooms 2 & 3. Tile in the kitchen, breakfast area, baths & utility. Resort style community pool, club house, fitness center, tennis, roller hockey, sand volley ball, walking distance to two playgrounds, 24 hour guarded gates.