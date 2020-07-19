10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

The view says it all! Wake up to a panoramic view of Cory Lake. From the screened lanai across the water you'll see a conservation island where wildlife abounds. Granite kitchen. This home has vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Laminate flooring in the family room, dining room, foyer. and bedrooms 2 & 3. Tile in the kitchen, breakfast area, baths & utility. Resort style community pool, club house, fitness center, tennis, roller hockey, sand volley ball, walking distance to two playgrounds, 24 hour guarded gates.