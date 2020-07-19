All apartments in Tampa
10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE
10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE

10821 Cory Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10821 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
The view says it all! Wake up to a panoramic view of Cory Lake. From the screened lanai across the water you'll see a conservation island where wildlife abounds. Granite kitchen. This home has vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Laminate flooring in the family room, dining room, foyer. and bedrooms 2 & 3. Tile in the kitchen, breakfast area, baths & utility. Resort style community pool, club house, fitness center, tennis, roller hockey, sand volley ball, walking distance to two playgrounds, 24 hour guarded gates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
