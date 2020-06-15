All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive

10749 Pleasant Knoll Dr · (813) 694-3921 ext. 120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10749 Pleasant Knoll Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
pet friendly
10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive Available 05/14/19 New Tampa ~ 4BD/3BTH Home Loaded with Upgrades in KBar Ranch Community - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Put this 4BD/3BTH + Huge Bonus Room in Winsom Manor, a subdivision of K-Bar Ranch Community, on your must see list! Winsom Manor is designed to be a gated, private and beautiful community, called "the New Tampa gated gem," and featuring single-family homes. Parents are always pleased to know K-Bar Ranch is zoned for top-notch public schools in Hillsborough County while showcased amenities include a swimming pool, playground and basketball court, with nearby golf, shopping (such as Wiregrass Mall) Whatever your interests, this elegant community is sure to welcome you home. City convenience meets country charm at Winsom Manor. Home features 3 Bedrooms on the main level with tile throughout, custom paint, and window treatments. Kitchen features cocoa 42" cabinets with crown molding, SS appliances including a double oven & cooktop, subway tile back splash, huge center island, and granite counters. Water heater, refrigerator, washer/dryer and fans installed/included. Washer/dryer are included for your convenience. Upstairs features a huge bonus room and pre-wired for surround sound, full bath, and large living suite. Great lot nestled next to an easement for additional space between homes and a conservation view! Hurry, this home won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online. Your piece of Florida Paradise awaits!

* Sorry. Home is not pet friendly.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive have any available units?
10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive have?
Some of 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive does offer parking.
Does 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive has a pool.
Does 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
