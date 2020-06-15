Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage new construction pet friendly

10749 Pleasant Knoll Drive Available 05/14/19 New Tampa ~ 4BD/3BTH Home Loaded with Upgrades in KBar Ranch Community - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Put this 4BD/3BTH + Huge Bonus Room in Winsom Manor, a subdivision of K-Bar Ranch Community, on your must see list! Winsom Manor is designed to be a gated, private and beautiful community, called "the New Tampa gated gem," and featuring single-family homes. Parents are always pleased to know K-Bar Ranch is zoned for top-notch public schools in Hillsborough County while showcased amenities include a swimming pool, playground and basketball court, with nearby golf, shopping (such as Wiregrass Mall) Whatever your interests, this elegant community is sure to welcome you home. City convenience meets country charm at Winsom Manor. Home features 3 Bedrooms on the main level with tile throughout, custom paint, and window treatments. Kitchen features cocoa 42" cabinets with crown molding, SS appliances including a double oven & cooktop, subway tile back splash, huge center island, and granite counters. Water heater, refrigerator, washer/dryer and fans installed/included. Washer/dryer are included for your convenience. Upstairs features a huge bonus room and pre-wired for surround sound, full bath, and large living suite. Great lot nestled next to an easement for additional space between homes and a conservation view! Hurry, this home won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online. Your piece of Florida Paradise awaits!



* Sorry. Home is not pet friendly.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4776846)