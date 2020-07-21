All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

10505 N Boulevard

10505 North Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10505 North Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Forest Hills- 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Large Fenced in Back Yard Home - Forest Hills Area- If you are looking for Cozy and Charming, then this home is for you. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1 Car Garage, with oversized screened in patio great for entertaining and Large Fenced in back yard. Living room has Large windows for abundance of natural light, ceiling fan and tile floors. Kitchen and dinning room are together and has Large window and door from kitchen leads you to your screened patio and fenced in back yard for a relaxing environment. The wide hallway leads to the bedrooms all with ceiling fans, tile and laminate flooring. Bathroom has been completely renovated with grey and light tones, large linen closet and window. Garage is complete with washer and dryer and extra refrigerator, has a ceiling fan and 2 doors that lead out to the back yard.

To Apply:
Application Fee: $ 60.00 per adult over 18** (non-refundable)
Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Once Approved
Security Deposit $ 1425.00 (Holds Unit)
First Month Rent $ 1425.00 + $9.50 mo. Property Liability Ins. - Last month rent may be collected
Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, must be owner approved)
*renter insurance to include canine bite rider, pet photo and Vet records required
**No Assistance or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**

(RLNE3968635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 N Boulevard have any available units?
10505 N Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10505 N Boulevard have?
Some of 10505 N Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 N Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10505 N Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 N Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10505 N Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10505 N Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10505 N Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10505 N Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10505 N Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 N Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10505 N Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10505 N Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10505 N Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 N Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10505 N Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
