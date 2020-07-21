10505 N Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Forest Hills- 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Large Fenced in Back Yard Home - Forest Hills Area- If you are looking for Cozy and Charming, then this home is for you. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1 Car Garage, with oversized screened in patio great for entertaining and Large Fenced in back yard. Living room has Large windows for abundance of natural light, ceiling fan and tile floors. Kitchen and dinning room are together and has Large window and door from kitchen leads you to your screened patio and fenced in back yard for a relaxing environment. The wide hallway leads to the bedrooms all with ceiling fans, tile and laminate flooring. Bathroom has been completely renovated with grey and light tones, large linen closet and window. Garage is complete with washer and dryer and extra refrigerator, has a ceiling fan and 2 doors that lead out to the back yard.



To Apply:

Application Fee: $ 60.00 per adult over 18** (non-refundable)

Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Once Approved

Security Deposit $ 1425.00 (Holds Unit)

First Month Rent $ 1425.00 + $9.50 mo. Property Liability Ins. - Last month rent may be collected

Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, must be owner approved)

*renter insurance to include canine bite rider, pet photo and Vet records required

**No Assistance or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**



(RLNE3968635)