105 W Kentucky Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historical 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. Lawn care included! French doors lead you to the fully fenced back yard with deck area for barbecuing and lounging. This home features authentic hardwood flooring and tile throughout. fresh full paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and custom windows in the main living area allows for an abundance of natural lighting into the home. Decorative fireplace adds to the beauty of the grand foyer. Formal Dining room off of the over sized kitchen with all appliances included. This is a Chef's dream. There is an abundance of cabinets and storage spaces and a built-in office station. Home is equipped with a non-monitored security system. It is centrally located and a breeze to get to the interstate, dining and shopping. Close to downtown Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.

$60.00 app fee per person 18yrs and older

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

$75.00 tenant processing fee due upon acceptance.