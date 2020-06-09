All apartments in Tampa
Location

105 West Kentucky Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historical 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. Lawn care included! French doors lead you to the fully fenced back yard with deck area for barbecuing and lounging. This home features authentic hardwood flooring and tile throughout. fresh full paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and custom windows in the main living area allows for an abundance of natural lighting into the home. Decorative fireplace adds to the beauty of the grand foyer. Formal Dining room off of the over sized kitchen with all appliances included. This is a Chef's dream. There is an abundance of cabinets and storage spaces and a built-in office station. Home is equipped with a non-monitored security system. It is centrally located and a breeze to get to the interstate, dining and shopping. Close to downtown Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
$60.00 app fee per person 18yrs and older
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
$75.00 tenant processing fee due upon acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W Kentucky Ave have any available units?
105 W Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 W Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 105 W Kentucky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
105 W Kentucky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 W Kentucky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 105 W Kentucky Ave offer parking?
No, 105 W Kentucky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 105 W Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 W Kentucky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 105 W Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 105 W Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 105 W Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W Kentucky Ave has units with dishwashers.
