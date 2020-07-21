All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
105 S O Brien Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

105 S O Brien Street

105 S Obrien St · No Longer Available
Tampa
Beach Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

105 S Obrien St, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2BD/1BTH Upgraded Ground Floor Condo in Gated Community! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Looking for a maintenance free and convenient condo living in South Tampa? Then this home is the one for you! Tucked nicely between 275 & Kennedy Blvd this fabulous ground level 2BD/1BTH unit is located in the Gated Community of Siena Villas. You will appreciate the open concept floor plan featuring laminate flooring in living and dining areas, ceramic tile in the kitchen & bath, French Doors leading out to the private screen covered patio with outside Utility Room (which includes a new stackable washer/dryer). Rooms have been freshly painted a custom neutral color. Kitchen has a closet pantry, new stainless appliances, breakfast bar and updated lighting/fixtures. Both bedrooms are similar in size w/carpet flooring, ceiling fans, walk-in closets. There is also an additional linen closet for extra storage space. Beautiful and mature tropical landscaping are highlighted in this mediterranean style community with resort style pool, club house, fitness room, car wash & small dog park. Location is key, this community is conveniently located near Westshore Mall & Business District, Tampa International Airport, So Tampa eateries and shops, and offers easy access to I-275, Veterans Expressway, Downtown Tampa as well as Howard Franklin and Courtney Campbell Bridges that beckon you to enjoy our fabulous Florida Beaches. Call today to schedule your private showing! **This property requires a separate HOA Application & Fee **

To view a virtual tour of this property, copy and paste the following link into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1517558?accessKey=5cee

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE4834239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 S O Brien Street have any available units?
105 S O Brien Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 S O Brien Street have?
Some of 105 S O Brien Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S O Brien Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 S O Brien Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S O Brien Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 S O Brien Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 S O Brien Street offer parking?
No, 105 S O Brien Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 S O Brien Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 S O Brien Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S O Brien Street have a pool?
Yes, 105 S O Brien Street has a pool.
Does 105 S O Brien Street have accessible units?
No, 105 S O Brien Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S O Brien Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 S O Brien Street does not have units with dishwashers.
