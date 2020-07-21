105 S O Brien Street

Amenities

Adorable 2BD/1BTH Upgraded Ground Floor Condo in Gated Community!



Looking for a maintenance free and convenient condo living in South Tampa? Then this home is the one for you! Tucked nicely between 275 & Kennedy Blvd this fabulous ground level 2BD/1BTH unit is located in the Gated Community of Siena Villas. You will appreciate the open concept floor plan featuring laminate flooring in living and dining areas, ceramic tile in the kitchen & bath, French Doors leading out to the private screen covered patio with outside Utility Room (which includes a new stackable washer/dryer). Rooms have been freshly painted a custom neutral color. Kitchen has a closet pantry, new stainless appliances, breakfast bar and updated lighting/fixtures. Both bedrooms are similar in size w/carpet flooring, ceiling fans, walk-in closets. There is also an additional linen closet for extra storage space. Beautiful and mature tropical landscaping are highlighted in this mediterranean style community with resort style pool, club house, fitness room, car wash & small dog park. Location is key, this community is conveniently located near Westshore Mall & Business District, Tampa International Airport, So Tampa eateries and shops, and offers easy access to I-275, Veterans Expressway, Downtown Tampa as well as Howard Franklin and Courtney Campbell Bridges that beckon you to enjoy our fabulous Florida Beaches. Call today to schedule your private showing! **This property requires a separate HOA Application & Fee **



To view a virtual tour of this property, copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1517558?accessKey=5cee



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



