Tampa, FL
105 E Clinton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 E Clinton St

105 East Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 East Clinton Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house was originally built in 2001, but has just recently had major improvements added including laminate wood flooring throughout the living area, granite counter tops throughout the kitchen & baths, sparkling stainless appliances & more! This home features a totally fenced yard with 6â?? privacy fencing around the back yard. This home is located in the Northwest Seminole Heights neighborhood which features many of the emerging and notable restaurants, cafes, wine bars, breweries, shops and parks that are the buzz about this vibrant community. It is close to the interstate and to downtown, Ybor City, Channelside and Hyde Park. This home is pet friendly with approval, proof of insurance and additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E Clinton St have any available units?
105 E Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E Clinton St have?
Some of 105 E Clinton St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
105 E Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 E Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 105 E Clinton St offer parking?
Yes, 105 E Clinton St offers parking.
Does 105 E Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 E Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E Clinton St have a pool?
No, 105 E Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 105 E Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 105 E Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 E Clinton St has units with dishwashers.
