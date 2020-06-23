105 E Clinton St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house was originally built in 2001, but has just recently had major improvements added including laminate wood flooring throughout the living area, granite counter tops throughout the kitchen & baths, sparkling stainless appliances & more! This home features a totally fenced yard with 6â?? privacy fencing around the back yard. This home is located in the Northwest Seminole Heights neighborhood which features many of the emerging and notable restaurants, cafes, wine bars, breweries, shops and parks that are the buzz about this vibrant community. It is close to the interstate and to downtown, Ybor City, Channelside and Hyde Park. This home is pet friendly with approval, proof of insurance and additional deposit.