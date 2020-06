Amenities

The Villas Condominiums - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo on the first floor in desirable New Tampa! This unit offers a large living room with wood laminate floors and a spacious bedroom. Wood Cabinets in the kitchen. The Villas is close to New Tamp Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theatre and much more. This gated community has a fitness center, Resort Style Pool, overlooking Lake & Fountaine, and clubhouse.