Amenities

garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

$1300 -3Bed/2.5Bath/2 Car Garage in New Tampa - Move-in ready Townhouse in New Tampa!! 3Bed/2.5Bath and 2 CAR GARAGE!! A rare find in this well maintain community. Beautiful kitchen, dining/living room combine, office and half bath on the 1st floor. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms are on the 2nd floor. The under market rent reflects the Defective drywall, also known as Chinese drywall, the home has, landlord is not and will not be responsible for any health-related issue and concerns in the result of dwelling at the premises. Tenant is aware that the house was built using "Defective Drywall." Defective Drywall emits levels of sulfur, methane, and/or other volatile organic compounds that cause Corrosion on Metal Consists of Copper such as air conditioner, refrigerator coils, copper tubing, electricial wiring, and other household items and creates noxious odors that may pose health risks.



(RLNE5447037)