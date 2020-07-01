All apartments in Tampa
10312 Stone Moss Ave.

10312 Stone Moss Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10312 Stone Moss Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1300 -3Bed/2.5Bath/2 Car Garage in New Tampa - Move-in ready Townhouse in New Tampa!! 3Bed/2.5Bath and 2 CAR GARAGE!! A rare find in this well maintain community. Beautiful kitchen, dining/living room combine, office and half bath on the 1st floor. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms are on the 2nd floor. The under market rent reflects the Defective drywall, also known as Chinese drywall, the home has, landlord is not and will not be responsible for any health-related issue and concerns in the result of dwelling at the premises. Tenant is aware that the house was built using "Defective Drywall." Defective Drywall emits levels of sulfur, methane, and/or other volatile organic compounds that cause Corrosion on Metal Consists of Copper such as air conditioner, refrigerator coils, copper tubing, electricial wiring, and other household items and creates noxious odors that may pose health risks.

(RLNE5447037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 Stone Moss Ave. have any available units?
10312 Stone Moss Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10312 Stone Moss Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Stone Moss Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Stone Moss Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10312 Stone Moss Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10312 Stone Moss Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10312 Stone Moss Ave. offers parking.
Does 10312 Stone Moss Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10312 Stone Moss Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Stone Moss Ave. have a pool?
No, 10312 Stone Moss Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10312 Stone Moss Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10312 Stone Moss Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Stone Moss Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10312 Stone Moss Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10312 Stone Moss Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10312 Stone Moss Ave. has units with air conditioning.

