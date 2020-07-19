All apartments in Tampa
10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE

10234 Deercliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10234 Deercliff Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Arbor Greene, beautiful home located on a cul de sac and pond lot in a double gated neighborhood. Glass Leaded 8 ft front doors. Elegantly appointed living room has laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, Pocket sliders lead out to the private lanai with pool/spa (no heater). This open and spacious floor plan provides lots of natural light. The kitchen features Maple cabinets, a generous island, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. The private master suite is complete with sitting area, 2 large walk in closets and a spacious master bath. **Brand new in 2016: New Appliances, New Carpet, New Interior and Exterior Paint, New Laminate Flooring in the Family Room, Dining Room and the Living Room! Convenient to many Hospitals including the VA, Moffitt, Tampa General, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel and Zephyrhills, University Community Hospital & University of South Florida; shopping & more. Arbor Greene features Har Tru lighted Tennis Courts, Manned Gate, Fitness, 2 pools, playgrounds and more. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE have any available units?
10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE have?
Some of 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
