10234 DEERCLIFF DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Arbor Greene, beautiful home located on a cul de sac and pond lot in a double gated neighborhood. Glass Leaded 8 ft front doors. Elegantly appointed living room has laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, Pocket sliders lead out to the private lanai with pool/spa (no heater). This open and spacious floor plan provides lots of natural light. The kitchen features Maple cabinets, a generous island, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. The private master suite is complete with sitting area, 2 large walk in closets and a spacious master bath. **Brand new in 2016: New Appliances, New Carpet, New Interior and Exterior Paint, New Laminate Flooring in the Family Room, Dining Room and the Living Room! Convenient to many Hospitals including the VA, Moffitt, Tampa General, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel and Zephyrhills, University Community Hospital & University of South Florida; shopping & more. Arbor Greene features Har Tru lighted Tennis Courts, Manned Gate, Fitness, 2 pools, playgrounds and more. No Pets!