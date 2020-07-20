10207 North Valle Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow !!! Take A Look At This Recently Renovated Home In The Heart Of Forest Hills. This Spectacular House Has Been Updated With All The Bells And Whistles And Is Now Looking For A Loving Family To Make It A Home, Or An Investor Looking For Their Next Airbnb Investment. Brand New Roof. Brand New Electric Throughout. Brand New Tankless Water Heater. Upgraded Plumbing. Brand New Ac Ductwork. Ac Unit Is 2016. Brand New Kitchen With 42" Cabinets, Gleaming Granite Tops And Sleek Brand New Stainless Steel Samsung Appliances. The Bedrooms Are Very Spacious And All Feature Bran New Doors, Light Fixtures And Updated Low E Windows. The Master Bedroom Offers Ample Space, High Ceilings, A Spacious Walk-in Closet, And A Recently Renovated Bathroom With An Oversized Shower , New Vanity, Light Fixture And Updated Plumbing. This Solid House, Also Offers A Wonderful Sunroom / Florida Room, That Can Be Used As A Game Room / Office Or Entertainment Room. The Home Also Features An Oversized Screened-in Lanai, And A Very Spacious Backyard. This Home Is Centrally Located In The Beautiful Subdivision Of Golfland Park, Just 2 Blocks Away From The Golf Course In A Community With No Hoa Or Restrictions. No Flood Zone. Low Taxes And Much More. Call Us, And Let' Schedule Your Private Showing Today



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.