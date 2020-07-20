All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10207 North Valle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10207 North Valle Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 4:05 AM

10207 North Valle Drive

10207 North Valle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10207 North Valle Drive, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow !!! Take A Look At This Recently Renovated Home In The Heart Of Forest Hills. This Spectacular House Has Been Updated With All The Bells And Whistles And Is Now Looking For A Loving Family To Make It A Home, Or An Investor Looking For Their Next Airbnb Investment. Brand New Roof. Brand New Electric Throughout. Brand New Tankless Water Heater. Upgraded Plumbing. Brand New Ac Ductwork. Ac Unit Is 2016. Brand New Kitchen With 42" Cabinets, Gleaming Granite Tops And Sleek Brand New Stainless Steel Samsung Appliances. The Bedrooms Are Very Spacious And All Feature Bran New Doors, Light Fixtures And Updated Low E Windows. The Master Bedroom Offers Ample Space, High Ceilings, A Spacious Walk-in Closet, And A Recently Renovated Bathroom With An Oversized Shower , New Vanity, Light Fixture And Updated Plumbing. This Solid House, Also Offers A Wonderful Sunroom / Florida Room, That Can Be Used As A Game Room / Office Or Entertainment Room. The Home Also Features An Oversized Screened-in Lanai, And A Very Spacious Backyard. This Home Is Centrally Located In The Beautiful Subdivision Of Golfland Park, Just 2 Blocks Away From The Golf Course In A Community With No Hoa Or Restrictions. No Flood Zone. Low Taxes And Much More. Call Us, And Let' Schedule Your Private Showing Today

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 North Valle Drive have any available units?
10207 North Valle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10207 North Valle Drive have?
Some of 10207 North Valle Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 North Valle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10207 North Valle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 North Valle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10207 North Valle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10207 North Valle Drive offer parking?
No, 10207 North Valle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10207 North Valle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10207 North Valle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 North Valle Drive have a pool?
No, 10207 North Valle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10207 North Valle Drive have accessible units?
No, 10207 North Valle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10207 North Valle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10207 North Valle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College