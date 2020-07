Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Wonderful end unit in the heart of South Tampa, new flooring granite counters stainless appliances, end unit with one car garage, great location close to all the main arteries and walking distance to the Westshore mall, new flooring and paint, luxury clubhouse with gym and wonderful pool,within easy reach of Downtown, Westshore business District, Macdill airforce base, easy access to St Pete too!