10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym green community parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Spectacular OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT FULLY FURNISHED HOME; guard/gated property at Arbor Greene in New Tampa; with 2,073 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths; this is a 2 car-garage home, the large open remodeled Kitchen features has raised panel cabinetry loaded with 42" cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, eat-in Dinette, almost new stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, snack bar, pantry, and the kitchen is open to a family room with volume ceilings; sliders doors face the over-sized screened patio with brick paves. Also you can enjoy the spa/hydro massage hot tub!. The property has: wood floors throughout, ceramic tile in bath rooms, and 5" baseboards; upgraded lighting, and ceiling fans. This property has also surround sound and closet organizers.

The Arbor Green Community features 24 hour man guarded access. The clubhouse has many amenities, fitness center, two pools, tennis courts, Basket Boll, parks, and playground. This community is located in New Tampa with easy access to I-75/275, minutes to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and county parks.