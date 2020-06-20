All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE

10150 Whisper Pointe Drive · (813) 994-4422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10150 Whisper Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2073 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
green community
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spectacular OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT FULLY FURNISHED HOME; guard/gated property at Arbor Greene in New Tampa; with 2,073 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths; this is a 2 car-garage home, the large open remodeled Kitchen features has raised panel cabinetry loaded with 42" cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, eat-in Dinette, almost new stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, snack bar, pantry, and the kitchen is open to a family room with volume ceilings; sliders doors face the over-sized screened patio with brick paves. Also you can enjoy the spa/hydro massage hot tub!. The property has: wood floors throughout, ceramic tile in bath rooms, and 5" baseboards; upgraded lighting, and ceiling fans. This property has also surround sound and closet organizers.
The Arbor Green Community features 24 hour man guarded access. The clubhouse has many amenities, fitness center, two pools, tennis courts, Basket Boll, parks, and playground. This community is located in New Tampa with easy access to I-75/275, minutes to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and county parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
