Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1015 W Coral St

1015 Coral Street · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Coral Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Riverside Heights

Amenities

1015 W Coral St Available 10/01/19 Riverside Heights Rental-4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Fenced Yard - Located in Riverside Heights near the Hillsborough River - Lawn Care Included in Rent
Driveway parking in front and rear of the house
Interior washer & dryer
Large/Fenced back yard
Covered front porch
Granite and stainless steel kitchen
Real wood cabinets
Porcelain Tile Throughout
Beautiful Neighborhood Parks
5 Minute Drive to Riverwalk, Ybor, Sparkman Wharf & Downtown
1 Mile from I275/I4

CALL 813.956.7427 or 813.515.4882 FOR VIEWING

Application Fee: $ 60.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval
Security Deposit $1850.00 (holds rental til move-in)
First Month Rent $1850.00 + $9.50 Prop. Liability Ins. mo.
Last Month Rent $1850.00 + $9.50 (may be collected)
Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, must be owner approved)
*renter insurance to include canine bite rider, pet photo and vet records required
**No Assistance, Voucher or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**

(RLNE3626797)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 1015 W Coral St have any available units?
1015 W Coral St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 W Coral St have?
Some of 1015 W Coral St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 W Coral St currently offering any rent specials?
1015 W Coral St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 W Coral St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 W Coral St is pet friendly.
Does 1015 W Coral St offer parking?
Yes, 1015 W Coral St offers parking.
Does 1015 W Coral St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 W Coral St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 W Coral St have a pool?
No, 1015 W Coral St does not have a pool.
Does 1015 W Coral St have accessible units?
No, 1015 W Coral St does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 W Coral St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 W Coral St does not have units with dishwashers.
