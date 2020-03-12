Amenities
1015 W Coral St Available 10/01/19 Riverside Heights Rental-4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Fenced Yard - Located in Riverside Heights near the Hillsborough River - Lawn Care Included in Rent
Driveway parking in front and rear of the house
Interior washer & dryer
Large/Fenced back yard
Covered front porch
Granite and stainless steel kitchen
Real wood cabinets
Porcelain Tile Throughout
Beautiful Neighborhood Parks
5 Minute Drive to Riverwalk, Ybor, Sparkman Wharf & Downtown
1 Mile from I275/I4
CALL 813.956.7427 or 813.515.4882 FOR VIEWING
Est. Move-In Costs:
Application Fee: $ 60.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval
Security Deposit $1850.00 (holds rental til move-in)
First Month Rent $1850.00 + $9.50 Prop. Liability Ins. mo.
Last Month Rent $1850.00 + $9.50 (may be collected)
Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, must be owner approved)
*renter insurance to include canine bite rider, pet photo and vet records required
**No Assistance, Voucher or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**
