All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE

10119 Heather Sound Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10119 Heather Sound Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Picture Perfect pool home in Arbor Greene! This waterfront home with sparkling pool and spa has an extended private backyard. This beautiful home features custom wood plantation shutters throughout. This rental also has a new energy efficeint AC, all baths have new quartz countertops and master has new framless glass shower. The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast bar, adjoining breakfast room and a bright great room overlooking thelake. The office offers a pleasant view of the outdoors. Downstairs master suite with sitting area, dual closets. The adjoining master bath has separate vanities, and a garden tub. There is also an additional bedroom and bath downstairs. Two upstairs bedrooms and bath are perfect for young ones or guests. Relax in the heated pool and spa while enjoying the the quiet water view. A manned guard gate welcomes you and your visitors while providing an extra level of security for your family. Arbor Greene is a highly sought after master-planned, guard gated community with recreational resort like complex, tennis courts, weight room, family pool and Olympic size pool. Arbor Greene residents enjoy many organized activities and events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have any available units?
10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have?
Some of 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College