10119 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Picture Perfect pool home in Arbor Greene! This waterfront home with sparkling pool and spa has an extended private backyard. This beautiful home features custom wood plantation shutters throughout. This rental also has a new energy efficeint AC, all baths have new quartz countertops and master has new framless glass shower. The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast bar, adjoining breakfast room and a bright great room overlooking thelake. The office offers a pleasant view of the outdoors. Downstairs master suite with sitting area, dual closets. The adjoining master bath has separate vanities, and a garden tub. There is also an additional bedroom and bath downstairs. Two upstairs bedrooms and bath are perfect for young ones or guests. Relax in the heated pool and spa while enjoying the the quiet water view. A manned guard gate welcomes you and your visitors while providing an extra level of security for your family. Arbor Greene is a highly sought after master-planned, guard gated community with recreational resort like complex, tennis courts, weight room, family pool and Olympic size pool. Arbor Greene residents enjoy many organized activities and events.