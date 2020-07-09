All apartments in Tampa
1011 E 26th Ave
1011 E 26th Ave

1011 E 26th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1011 E 26th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6e7fb008c ---- Adorable Bungalow Style Home in Ybor Heights 3/2, Completely Fenced! Azalea covered trellis greets you from the front walkway. Enjoy the evening from your covered front porch listening to the chirping of the birds as you unwind from the day. Vintage home lovingly updated and with a decorative fireplace. Gaze at the beautifully gleaming hardwood floors as soon as you step into the home oozing charm wherever you look. Admire the many built-in features bungalow homes are known for. Spacious and roomy with tons of windows making the home bright and airy. Galley style kitchen that is compact but with tons of character and cabinet space. The 3 bedrooms are as abundantly spacious as the rest of the home. One of the bathrooms offers a large tub while the secondary bathroom offers a standalone shower. Just behind the kitchen is another room that could be used as a remote office, craft room or even a nursery. A massive backyard that is fenced and has a storage shed for tenant use. Washer and dryer hook up available in the laundry room. No utilities are part of the monthly rate, pet-friendly home. Abundant parking available to the left of the home could accommodate several cars. Walking distance to Cuscaden Park or Robles Park to take advantage of the public playground! Many chain restaurants and local eateries the area is known for to spend a lazy day enjoying. Available Now! Ceramic Tile Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Fenced Patio Covered Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Storage Shed Washer/Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring Laminate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 E 26th Ave have any available units?
1011 E 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 E 26th Ave have?
Some of 1011 E 26th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 E 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1011 E 26th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 E 26th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 E 26th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1011 E 26th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1011 E 26th Ave offers parking.
Does 1011 E 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 E 26th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 E 26th Ave have a pool?
No, 1011 E 26th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1011 E 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1011 E 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 E 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 E 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

