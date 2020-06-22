Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

10107 N. Florence Ave Available 01/10/20 - Coming soon!! Currently occupied, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Will be available early January. Nicely maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home with 1 car garage and large fenced in back yard. The house will undergo repairs including new flooring in most of the house and it will be freshly painted. The bathroom was beautifully remodeled a year ago. House is in a great location off of I-275 and Linebaugh. NO PETS. Please call for more information!



(RLNE5415128)