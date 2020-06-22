All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10107 N. Florence Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10107 N. Florence Ave
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

10107 N. Florence Ave

10107 Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

10107 Florence Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10107 N. Florence Ave Available 01/10/20 - Coming soon!! Currently occupied, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Will be available early January. Nicely maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home with 1 car garage and large fenced in back yard. The house will undergo repairs including new flooring in most of the house and it will be freshly painted. The bathroom was beautifully remodeled a year ago. House is in a great location off of I-275 and Linebaugh. NO PETS. Please call for more information!

(RLNE5415128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10107 N. Florence Ave have any available units?
10107 N. Florence Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10107 N. Florence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10107 N. Florence Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10107 N. Florence Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10107 N. Florence Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10107 N. Florence Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10107 N. Florence Ave offers parking.
Does 10107 N. Florence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10107 N. Florence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10107 N. Florence Ave have a pool?
No, 10107 N. Florence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10107 N. Florence Ave have accessible units?
No, 10107 N. Florence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10107 N. Florence Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10107 N. Florence Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10107 N. Florence Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10107 N. Florence Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster Chase
6910 Interbay Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College