All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 101 S 12TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
101 S 12TH STREET
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:11 AM

101 S 12TH STREET

101 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Channel District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

101 South 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
All Utilities included in rent except electricity. Channelside's favorite Industrial Chic Victory Loft condo is available NOW!!! This is a Huge one bedroom with a bonus room and totals 1113 sq. feet inside PLUS a 945 sq. ft. terrace outside and perfect for entertaining. This condo is unfurnished and is located on the 3rd floor and offers lots of natural sunlight and large sliding glass doors and windows. This floor plan is rarely available for lease so Now's your chance. Marketed as a 1/1 but it is definitely more like an open concept 1 bd. with a huge bonus room. You will LOVE this building!!!
Brand new flooring throughout, freshly painted in white and gray. High ceilings of concrete,exposed ductwork and piping,stainless kitchen and gas appliances, granite countertops, a stackable washer and dryer, nice size utility closet as well and a large bathroom. Victory Lofts also features secure entry, assigned garaged parking,a resident club room on the expansive roof top deck with a gas grill,lounge chairs and tables for your extra guests, a gym on the 2nd floor and a newly added resident only small dog park just at the south tip of the building. Enjoy the industrial chic vibe that Victory Lofts offers and the convenience of walking to everything you could possibly need. Channelside is Booming and the place to be with all it's convenience and walkability to retail shops,Amelia Arena,Sparkmans Wharf & a new Publix to open in August 29th is only two blocks away. Call me to see this condo today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S 12TH STREET have any available units?
101 S 12TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S 12TH STREET have?
Some of 101 S 12TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
101 S 12TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S 12TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 101 S 12TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 101 S 12TH STREET offers parking.
Does 101 S 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S 12TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 101 S 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 101 S 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 101 S 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S 12TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College