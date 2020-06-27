101 S 12TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

All Utilities included in rent except electricity. Channelside's favorite Industrial Chic Victory Loft condo is available NOW!!! This is a Huge one bedroom with a bonus room and totals 1113 sq. feet inside PLUS a 945 sq. ft. terrace outside and perfect for entertaining. This condo is unfurnished and is located on the 3rd floor and offers lots of natural sunlight and large sliding glass doors and windows. This floor plan is rarely available for lease so Now's your chance. Marketed as a 1/1 but it is definitely more like an open concept 1 bd. with a huge bonus room. You will LOVE this building!!!

Brand new flooring throughout, freshly painted in white and gray. High ceilings of concrete,exposed ductwork and piping,stainless kitchen and gas appliances, granite countertops, a stackable washer and dryer, nice size utility closet as well and a large bathroom. Victory Lofts also features secure entry, assigned garaged parking,a resident club room on the expansive roof top deck with a gas grill,lounge chairs and tables for your extra guests, a gym on the 2nd floor and a newly added resident only small dog park just at the south tip of the building. Enjoy the industrial chic vibe that Victory Lofts offers and the convenience of walking to everything you could possibly need. Channelside is Booming and the place to be with all it's convenience and walkability to retail shops,Amelia Arena,Sparkmans Wharf & a new Publix to open in August 29th is only two blocks away. Call me to see this condo today!