1006 S MOODY AVENUE

Location, location, location!. This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located in the heart of Soho. Just a short walk to the best restaurants and shops in south Tampa. As soon as you open the door you are greet by the cozy fireplace in the living room that connects to a second bonus room with french doors for easy access to your large backyard area. The kitchen was tastefully redone with beautiful large wood cabinets, quarts counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom offers a gorgeous modern day bathroom with a circular staircase that connects you to this amazing loft space. The space could be a very large second closet, game room, art room, etc. Let your imagination choose the best use for it. This beauty of a home won't last long....