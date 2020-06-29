All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:25 AM

1006 S MOODY AVENUE

1006 South Moody Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1006 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
game room
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Location, location, location!. This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located in the heart of Soho. Just a short walk to the best restaurants and shops in south Tampa. As soon as you open the door you are greet by the cozy fireplace in the living room that connects to a second bonus room with french doors for easy access to your large backyard area. The kitchen was tastefully redone with beautiful large wood cabinets, quarts counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom offers a gorgeous modern day bathroom with a circular staircase that connects you to this amazing loft space. The space could be a very large second closet, game room, art room, etc. Let your imagination choose the best use for it. This beauty of a home won't last long....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 S MOODY AVENUE have any available units?
1006 S MOODY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 S MOODY AVENUE have?
Some of 1006 S MOODY AVENUE's amenities include stainless steel, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 S MOODY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1006 S MOODY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 S MOODY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1006 S MOODY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1006 S MOODY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1006 S MOODY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1006 S MOODY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 S MOODY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 S MOODY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1006 S MOODY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1006 S MOODY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1006 S MOODY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 S MOODY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 S MOODY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

