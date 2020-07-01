All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1003 East 15th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1003 East 15th Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:36 PM

1003 East 15th Avenue

1003 East 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1003 East 15th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1166856

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1450 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous duplex features wood style floorring throughout. The bathroom has great retro style tiling. The kitchen has new cabinetry and granite countertops. Come make this place home! All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Granite countertops,Ceiling fans throughout,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 East 15th Avenue have any available units?
1003 East 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 East 15th Avenue have?
Some of 1003 East 15th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 East 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1003 East 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 East 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 East 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1003 East 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1003 East 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1003 East 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 East 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 East 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1003 East 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1003 East 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1003 East 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 East 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 East 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College