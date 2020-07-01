1003 East 15th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1166856



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1450 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous duplex features wood style floorring throughout. The bathroom has great retro style tiling. The kitchen has new cabinetry and granite countertops. Come make this place home! All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Granite countertops,Ceiling fans throughout,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.