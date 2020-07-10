Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL with move-in specials

Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Westwood
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Results within 5 miles of Tamarac
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Savannah
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,440
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Port Royale
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Beverly Heights
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,587
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Wilton Manors
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Savannah
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,585
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Jacaranda
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Sawgrass Lakes
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Coral Ridge
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,922
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1908 sqft
Modern apartment homes with designer kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. This stylish community features a tennis court, pool, wine room, courtyard, and hot tub. Near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tamarac, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tamarac apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tamarac apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

