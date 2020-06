Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table shuffle board media room

Desirable 1st floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms freshly painted condo with beautiful water view. New a/c, stove and other appliances.

The washer and dryer in the unit. Tile and carpet . Eat in the kitchen. Courtesy buses available. Great clubhouse with fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, shuffle board, billiard room and other activities. State of the art theater. 24 hour gated community, roving guard. 55+ community, required 30 days association approval.