Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Beautiful first floor corner unit completely REMODELED with open Lake & Golf course views. This 2 bed/2 bath is spacious with walk-in closet, new floor tile through out, new appliances & A/C, kitchen with breakfast area, and elegant bathrooms! A person of plus 55 yrs old must apply and live in the property.