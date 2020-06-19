All apartments in Tamarac
Find more places like 8370 Sands Point Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tamarac, FL
/
8370 Sands Point Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

8370 Sands Point Boulevard

8370 Sands Point Boulevard · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tamarac
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8370 Sands Point Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33321
Woodland Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
8370 Sands Point Boulevard Apt #h203, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. Totally Remodeled Unit!!! Spacious 2Bd/2Ba in the heart of Tamarac. Sands Point, an all-ages community, is a beautiful community surrounded by a golf course. This unit has ceramic floor all throughout, Updated kitchen, and bathrooms, recently painted and much more. Nice view from screening porch. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis court. Awesome location close to major highways, schools, and shopping malls. Includes lawn, water, sewer, and cable. Move-in ready condo must see it. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3540452 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8370 Sands Point Boulevard have any available units?
8370 Sands Point Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tamarac, FL.
What amenities does 8370 Sands Point Boulevard have?
Some of 8370 Sands Point Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8370 Sands Point Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8370 Sands Point Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8370 Sands Point Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8370 Sands Point Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 8370 Sands Point Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8370 Sands Point Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8370 Sands Point Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8370 Sands Point Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8370 Sands Point Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8370 Sands Point Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8370 Sands Point Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8370 Sands Point Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8370 Sands Point Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8370 Sands Point Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8370 Sands Point Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8370 Sands Point Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8370 Sands Point Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave
Tamarac, FL 33321
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33319
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33321
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St
Tamarac, FL 33321
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter
Tamarac, FL 33321
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr
Tamarac, FL 33321
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace
Tamarac, FL 33319

Similar Pages

Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 Bedrooms
Tamarac Apartments with BalconyTamarac Apartments with Parking
Tamarac Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodWoodmont
Sunflower

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity