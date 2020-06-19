Amenities

8370 Sands Point Boulevard Apt #h203, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. Totally Remodeled Unit!!! Spacious 2Bd/2Ba in the heart of Tamarac. Sands Point, an all-ages community, is a beautiful community surrounded by a golf course. This unit has ceramic floor all throughout, Updated kitchen, and bathrooms, recently painted and much more. Nice view from screening porch. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis court. Awesome location close to major highways, schools, and shopping malls. Includes lawn, water, sewer, and cable. Move-in ready condo must see it. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3540452 ]