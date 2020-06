Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Newly updated ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the centrally located community of Versailles Gardens. This property features an open concept kitchen with a brand new backsplash & stainless steel appliances. The Versailles Gardens community is gated and offers several amenities to include 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, racquet ball court, a club house and more. 625 minimum credit score by HOA. Come see today!