Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:21 AM

7220 Southgate Boulevard

7220 Southgate Boulevard · (954) 612-8286
Location

7220 Southgate Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33321
Sunflower

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Amazing unit with Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, maple kitchen cabinets and Full size Washer Dryer with tons of storage. Located in Southgate Villas in Tamarac and is just like living in your own home as it's a villa with no one above or under you. Rapid approval.
1 bedroom single family home type*Vaulted Ceilings*Crown Molding*Tile*New Wood Kitchen w/Granite Countertops*Private Patio*one story building*Walking to shopping and bus call 954-612-8286
1 bedroom single family home type place*Vaulted Ceilings*Crown Molding*Tile*New maple Wood Kitchen with Granite Countertops*Private Patio and no one above or under you as this is one story building**Walking to shopping and bus call Danielle 954-593-9643**APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.LANDLORDEVAN.COM
*****FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER,TONS OF STORAGE AND LARGE PATIO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Southgate Boulevard have any available units?
7220 Southgate Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7220 Southgate Boulevard have?
Some of 7220 Southgate Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Southgate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Southgate Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Southgate Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7220 Southgate Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 7220 Southgate Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7220 Southgate Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7220 Southgate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7220 Southgate Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Southgate Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7220 Southgate Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Southgate Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7220 Southgate Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Southgate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Southgate Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 Southgate Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7220 Southgate Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
