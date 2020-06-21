7220 Southgate Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning

Amazing unit with Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, maple kitchen cabinets and Full size Washer Dryer with tons of storage. Located in Southgate Villas in Tamarac and is just like living in your own home as it's a villa with no one above or under you. Rapid approval.

