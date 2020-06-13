Apartment List
/
FL
/
tamarac
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5801 NW 62nd Ave
5801 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
MUST BE 55+ YEARS OLD. Very well maintained 2 bedroom unit. Spacious and bright. Beautiful garden views. Unit is located on 3rd floor. Brand new tile floorings. Pictures to come. Never lived in since renos. Features a patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4903 NW 51st Ter
4903 Northwest 51st Court, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1717 sqft
Wow ! A Brand New concrete Block built Single Family Home with Impact Windows & Doors. Convenient central location. Close to Florida Turnpike. Quite Family Neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Woodland Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lagos De Campo Blvd
8031 Lagos De Campo Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
BACK TO THE MARKET... SPACIOUS TWO STORY UPDATED TOWNHOME. OPEN KITCHEN, CERAMIC TILE DOWNSTAIR. AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS, UPDATED BATHROOMS. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE. VAULTED CEILINGS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
8254 Prestige Commons Dr
8254 Prestige Commons Dr, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1250 sqft
Beautiful townhome featuring bamboo flooring downstairs, a spacious open kitchen with Quartz counters and a breakfast bar, glass sliders to the patio and all 3 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4518 NW 45th Ct
4518 Northwest 45th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded house with a beautiful park behind! Gorgeous tile flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with granite counters and ample counter space with beautiful cabinetry. Roomy living room and formal dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7813 NW 69th Ter
7813 Northwest 69th Terrace, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS CLEAN AND INVITING HOUSE FOR RENT. COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH WOODEN FLOOR. EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN , IDEAL FOR A GREAT COOKING EXPERIENCE.ALL UPGRADED APPLIANCES.CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT . BACK PATIO AND BARBECUE AREA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8600 NW 57th Pl
8600 Northwest 57th Place, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1089 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in the 55 plus community of the Mainlands. This home features updated tile/laminate flooring throughout, no carpet! Updated kitchen with granite counters and new appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8012 Sanibel Dr
8012 Sanibel Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Nice waterfront 2/2.5 Townhouse. Beautiful scenery in a quiet, well maintained and clean community. Two master bedrooms both upstairs, half-bath downstairs. Tile on first floor and Laminated wooden floors upstairs. Screened patio. Hurricane Shutters.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2932 NW 48th St
2932 Northwest 48th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1293 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home with lots of space inside. All Impact windows, Eat-in kitchen, good sized Family room, Office/den. Tile floor thru-out. Pets permitted (NO Pitbull/mix as per association).

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
10417 E Clairmont Cir
10417 East Clairmont Circle, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
919 sqft
Stunning 1/2 BALCONY, Laundry Room, completely Remodeled with the Best Quality, all new Open Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, All New S/S Appliances, Latest innovation in vinyl new flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6300 NW 62nd St
6300 Northwest 62nd Street, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Extremely clean second floor 2-2- apartment at Bermuda Club. Fantastic water view of the lake. All white ceramic. Remodeled bathrooms. Enclosed porch. Nice kitchen. No Pets and no smoking. This is a 55 plus community. No one under 18 allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
8271 NW 70th St
8271 Northwest 70th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1226 sqft
This Model Home is spectacular! Come enjoy the Fun and Sun, and this totally & truly spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath Beauty with bonus Den! Loving your High Vaulted Ceilings featuring Crown Moldings throughout, Stylish Granite Kitchen Counters,

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6751 N University Dr
6751 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice and Clean unit ready to move in . All ages allowed. Quite community overlooking the Golf course. Large pantry and screened terrace, one assigned parking space

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6010 Shakerwood Circle
6010 Shaker Wood Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
775 sqft
Available 07/10/20 2/2 Condo in Shaker Commons - Property Id: 288761 2/2 ground floor condo unit with charming view of pond from private patio in backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5740 Rock Island Rd
5740 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is a must see! Come see this 1 bedroom 1 bath updated condo in a gated community in Tamarac Ready to Move-In. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property. (RLNE3756399)
City Guide for Tamarac, FL

Aloha, Sunshine State apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Tamarac, Florida leasing needs! A sleepy little bedroom community situated just south of Coral Springs and about a dozen miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac is an ideal stomping ground for retirees, families, and pretty much anyone who prefers plenty of peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start sifting through the listings in this han...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamarac? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You’ll find a modest number of traditional apartment buildings in Tamarac, but most of the leasing market in “The City for Your Life” consists of freestanding houses for rent. The price for rentals in Tamarac ranges from fairly cheap (about a grand) to rather pricey ($2200 or more), depending on size and amenities. Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rental houses in Tamarac come equipped with top-notch bells and whistles including garages, basements, furnished interiors, patios, balconies, gourmet kitchens, and plenty of square footage (1700 square feet or more in many cases). Pet-friendly rentals in Tamarac (you lucky dog, you!) are easy enough to come by, but keep in mind that landlords typically place size/breed restrictions on pets. In other words, if your roomie is a Great Dane, Bengal tiger, or Florida gator, you might run into some trouble scoring your dream dwellings in Broward County.

Looking to go the traditional apartment route instead of shacking up in a freestanding house? The city of Tamarac does feature a modest number of apartment complexes as well, many of which are available in the $800-$900 range and include in-unit washer/dryer units, remodeled interiors, fitness centers, tennis courts, multiple swimming pools, picnic areas, waterfront views, nature trails, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. Just remember to bring along the apartment hunting essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app: a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous residences. Property managers in Tamarac typically perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills and burning your landlords, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for your fancy new humble abode.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the part we’ve all been waiting for: introducing you to the perfect apartment for rent in Tamarac, Florida. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tamarac, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tamarac renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 BedroomsTamarac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTamarac 3 BedroomsTamarac Accessible ApartmentsTamarac Apartments with Balcony
Tamarac Apartments with GarageTamarac Apartments with GymTamarac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTamarac Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTamarac Apartments with Parking
Tamarac Apartments with PoolTamarac Apartments with Washer-DryerTamarac Dog Friendly ApartmentsTamarac Furnished ApartmentsTamarac Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodWoodmont
Sunflower

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University