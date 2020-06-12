/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM
428 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7912 NW 71st Ave
7912 Northwest 71st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
GREAT FAMILY HOME! TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT, NO CARPET AT ALL. UPGRADED KICHEN WAS INSTALLED IN 2018. BATHROOMS WERE UPDATED IN 2020, PICTURES DO NOT SHOW THE UPGRADES ON THE BATHROOMS.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4903 NW 51st Ter
4903 Northwest 51st Court, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1717 sqft
Wow ! A Brand New concrete Block built Single Family Home with Impact Windows & Doors. Convenient central location. Close to Florida Turnpike. Quite Family Neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodland Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lagos De Campo Blvd
8031 Lagos De Campo Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
BACK TO THE MARKET... SPACIOUS TWO STORY UPDATED TOWNHOME. OPEN KITCHEN, CERAMIC TILE DOWNSTAIR. AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS, UPDATED BATHROOMS. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE. VAULTED CEILINGS.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
8254 Prestige Commons Dr
8254 Prestige Commons Dr, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1250 sqft
Beautiful townhome featuring bamboo flooring downstairs, a spacious open kitchen with Quartz counters and a breakfast bar, glass sliders to the patio and all 3 bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7813 NW 69th Ter
7813 Northwest 69th Terrace, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS CLEAN AND INVITING HOUSE FOR RENT. COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH WOODEN FLOOR. EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN , IDEAL FOR A GREAT COOKING EXPERIENCE.ALL UPGRADED APPLIANCES.CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT . BACK PATIO AND BARBECUE AREA.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8857 N Isles Cir
8857 North Isles Circle, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1501 sqft
Shows like a model out of a magazine. Upgraded kitchen, Crown molding, Large Tiles and new carpet! Move right in all the work is already done!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
7610 Westwood Dr
7610 Westwood Drive, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Newly renovated condo in South Palm Place Condo offers a 3x2 split bedroom floor plan. New open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, renovated bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Chambers st
9003 Chambers Street, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7205 NW 76th Pl
7205 Northwest 76th Place, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
ALL AGES, 3/1 Single Family Home with garage in a family oriented neighborhood, very cozy and warm, lot of space, great floor plan, NO carpet, all tile throughout, good size kitchen, formal dining, living and family room, good size bedrooms,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
5921 Manchester Way
5921 Manchester Way, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1486 sqft
5921 Manchester Way Apt #1H, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
55 Canterbury Ln
55 Canterbury Ln, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
ALL AGES WELCOMED. EXCELLENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND HOSPITAL. UNIT IN GOOD CONDITION GREAT. YOU WILL LOVE THE EASY ACCESS AND SPACE. HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED.
1 of 21
Last updated May 15 at 04:48pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7913 NW 74th Ave
7913 Northwest 74th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Centrally located home, with a beautiful enclosed backyard with a pool. 3 Bed 1 bath, udated kitchen and bathroom and shutters throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
7435 Woodmont Ter
7435 Woodmont Terrace, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Rent this spacious unit in desirable all age community of Cypress of Woodmont in Tamarac. The unit has tile flooring throughout. New kitchen with a lot of cabinets, new appliances, freshly painted, new doors. First floor unit.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5904 Manchester Way
5904 Manchester Way, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1418 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKEFRONT 3BD 2.5 BA TOWNHOUSE CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DESIRABLE HAMPTON HILLS GATED COMMUNITY. HOUSE UPGRADED WITH 42'' KITCHEN CABINETS,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 3/25.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7913 Tuscany Dr
7913 Tuscany Drive, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, Townhouse, one car garage and additional parking. It is in a very desirable and safe community area. Refer to attached floor plan.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5910 Paradise Pl
5910 Paradise Drive, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful 3/2 home, with many upgrades that will make your time at home feeling like you are in paradise.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Lakeview West
17 Units Available
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
610 SW 77 Avenue
610 Southwest 77th Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Similar Pages
Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 BedroomsTamarac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTamarac 3 BedroomsTamarac Accessible ApartmentsTamarac Apartments with Balcony
Tamarac Apartments with GarageTamarac Apartments with GymTamarac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTamarac Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTamarac Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL