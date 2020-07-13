/
apartments with pool
126 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
13 Units Available
Westwood
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
$
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Woodmont
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Sunflower
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1109 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5740 Rock Island Rd
5740 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is a must see! Come see this 1 bedroom 1 bath updated condo in a gated community in Tamarac Ready to Move-In. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property. (RLNE3756399)
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9537 Weldon
9537 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Desirable 1st floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms freshly painted condo with beautiful water view. New a/c, stove and other appliances. The washer and dryer in the unit. Tile and carpet . Eat in the kitchen. Courtesy buses available.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7650 W Mcnab Rd
7650 West Mcnab Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETS. OVERSIZED BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA. LOTS OF SPACE AND LOTS OF CLOSETS. CROWN MOLDING AND KNOCKDOWN WALLS. LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE WOODED AREA WITH TONS OF TREES.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5901 NW 61st Ave
5901 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
Beautiful large unit in 55+ exquisite community with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2nd floor. Corner unit with a lake view. Comfortable master bedroom with walk in closet. stainless steel appliances with an eat in kitchen. Enclosed patio.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9397 S Belfort Cir
9397 South Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
841 sqft
GORGEOUS FIRST FLOOR LILAC. TOTALLY REMODELED AND READY FOR NEW TENANT. LAMINATE AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOM. ALL THE KINGS POINT AMENITIES ARE AVAILABLE ALONG WITH BUS SERVICE TO ALL SHOPPING AND DOCTORS.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10911 Jewel Box Lane
10911 Jewel Box Lane, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1381 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6051 NW 61st Ave
6051 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY,IF YOU ARE YONGER THEN 55 YEARS OLD PLEASE DON'T CALL...Beautiful 2x2 on 1st floor. Charming & very luminous unit! beautiful canal views. Community offers many amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court & clubhouse.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9584 N Belfort Cir
9584 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1063 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 1ST FLOOR AZALEA. CAN BE SHOWN WITH TENANT THERE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PICTURES WILL FOLLOW AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT IN TWO WEEKS. COURTESY BUSES TO ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND THEATER, ALONG WITH SHOPPING MALLS, MOVIES, ETC.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
8020 N Nob Hill Rd Apt 202
8020 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to move in to the Best Gate Community, Resort Style Complex in St Andrews at Tamarac.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8012 Sanibel Dr
8012 Sanibel Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Nice waterfront 2/2.5 Townhouse. Beautiful scenery in a quiet, well maintained and clean community. Two master bedrooms both upstairs, half-bath downstairs. Tile on first floor and Laminated wooden floors upstairs. Screened patio. Hurricane Shutters.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Woodmont
8271 NW 70th St
8271 Northwest 70th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1226 sqft
Come enjoy the Fun and Sun, and this totally & truly spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath Beauty with bonus Den! Loving your High Vaulted Ceilings featuring Crown Moldings throughout, Stylish Granite Kitchen Counters, Sparkling White Appliances, shiny
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9669 N BELFORT CIRCLE
9669 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LUXURY RENTAL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT IN KINGS POINT ON 2ND FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BLG BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX .
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9880 S Belfort Cir
9880 South Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
826 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2, TILED, LARGE SCREENED TERRACE WITH GARDEN VIEW AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. FABULOUS KINGS POINT CLUBHOUSE HAS MANY AMENITIES PLUS COURTESY BUS SERVICE FOR SHOPPING, DOCTORS, ETC.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
10793 W Clairmont Cir
10793 West Clairmont Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
SENIOR COMMUNITY. MUST BE 55+ YRS OLD TO APPLY. Beautiful 2x2 repainted, with newer tile floors throughout. Rent includes access to all Kings Point amenities: Clubhouse-Clubroom, Courtesy Bus, Tennis, Spa/Hot Tub, and more.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5760 Rock Island Rd
5760 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment completely remodeled! Quiet and safe living in a beautiful gated community in Tamarac.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
7758 Granville Dr
7758 Granville Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
TTHIS IS A GORGEOUS UPDATED UNIT WITH THE BEST VIEW IN ALL OF KINGS POINT! PRISTINE QUEEN MODEL (1500 SQ FT) WITH UPDATED KITCHEN, BOASTING GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WHITE LACQUER CABINETS AND LED LIGHTING THRUOUT!, TILED
