accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
62 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
$
14 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3650 Environ Blvd
3650 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1242 sqft
SPACIOUS 2/2 W/GOLF & LAKE VIEWS! SCREENED TERRACE W/ROLL-DOWN SHUTTERS! GREAT STORAGE INCL 3 WALK-IN CLOSETS! NEWER A/C UNIT! NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES! NEW WATER HEATER! FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER! REMODELED MASTER SHOWER! ALARM SYSTEM! SECURE BLDG ..
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3751 Environ Blvd
3751 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPECTACULAR! all you need is your toothbrush, everything else (we could think about) is ready for your enjoyment! Available from 09/01/2020 till 03/01/2021 Savour mornings in a huge screened balcony facing Tennis courts.
Results within 5 miles of Tamarac
$
Tarpon River
20 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Flagler Heights
262 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
10 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,443
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Windham
24 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
$
310 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1134 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
$
Port Royale
51 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,548
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Forest Hills
7 Units Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
33 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
