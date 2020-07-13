471 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tamarac apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Woodmont
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
13 Units Available
Westwood
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Sunflower
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Woodmont
8049 Buttonwood Cir
8049 Buttonwood Circle, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in this home! The newly updated, open kitchen will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home will also include beautiful ceramic tile and hardwood floors throughout the space.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10911 Jewel Box Lane
10911 Jewel Box Lane, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1381 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8911 NW 67th Ct
8911 Northwest 67th Court, Tamarac, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
Must see COMPLETELY REMODELED 5 bedroom, 3 bath two story home on the 18th hole in Colony West Estates! Property has spectacular views of lake and golf course from the spacious 52x15 screened patio with bar and sky lights.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
9003 Chambers st
9003 Chambers Street, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1445 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5612 Rock Island Rd. #160
5612 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No association approval required. Call Fabio @ 305-209-4058 for a private tour. June 1 move-in available!! Quiet and safe living in the gated community of Sun Vista Gardens.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2708 NW 52nd St
2708 Northwest 52nd Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 1 Ba Plus Huge enclosed and air conditioned Family Room , New A/C,New Windows, New Washer & Dryer, New Refrigerator, Marble Counter Top. Home All tiled. Carport The HOA maintains all lawn (cuts, waters & exterior pest control)

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Lakes
6714 N Pine Island Rd
6714 North Pine Island Road, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Gorgeous and spacious 2/2 villa with volume ceiling, tile floors throughout, ready for you to call home. Hurricane shutters and full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy screened porch next to master bedroom and fully fenced backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7913 Tuscany Dr
7913 Tuscany Drive, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse, one car garage and additional 2 car parking. It is in a very desirable and safe community area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6751 N University Dr
6751 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice and Clean unit ready to move in . All ages allowed. Quite community overlooking the Golf course. Large pantry and screened terrace, one assigned parking space

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7205 NW 76th Pl
7205 Northwest 76th Place, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
ALL AGES, 3/1 Single Family Home with garage in a family oriented neighborhood, very cozy and warm, lot of space, great floor plan, NO carpet, all tile throughout, good size kitchen, formal dining, living and family room, good size bedrooms,

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9301 Lime Bay Blvd
9301 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom unit. Remodeled kitchen w/ea-in-kitchen area + pass-thru to a large living/dining area and enclose balcony large enough for an office area.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
13 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,561
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1025 sqft
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tamarac, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tamarac apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

