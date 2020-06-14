Apartment List
/
FL
/
tamarac
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tamarac renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
8254 Prestige Commons Dr
8254 Prestige Commons Dr, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1250 sqft
Beautiful townhome featuring bamboo flooring downstairs, a spacious open kitchen with Quartz counters and a breakfast bar, glass sliders to the patio and all 3 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7813 NW 69th Ter
7813 Northwest 69th Terrace, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS CLEAN AND INVITING HOUSE FOR RENT. COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH WOODEN FLOOR. EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN , IDEAL FOR A GREAT COOKING EXPERIENCE.ALL UPGRADED APPLIANCES.CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT . BACK PATIO AND BARBECUE AREA.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8012 Sanibel Dr
8012 Sanibel Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Nice waterfront 2/2.5 Townhouse. Beautiful scenery in a quiet, well maintained and clean community. Two master bedrooms both upstairs, half-bath downstairs. Tile on first floor and Laminated wooden floors upstairs. Screened patio. Hurricane Shutters.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Chambers st
9003 Chambers Street, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5908 Woodlands Blvd
5908 Woodlands Blvd, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come and Enjoy Beautiful Townhouse !! Brand New 2016, Best Floor plan 2 Bed + Den, (located in the first floor) 2 1/2 bath, and on the second floor you will find the bedrooms and big master very nice open layout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9525 Weldon Cir
9525 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Lovely lake view 2/2 second floor unit in Kings Point Weldon. Eat-in kitchen open to living/ dining. Spacious Master. Walk-in closet. Screened patio. Relax lake & fountain views. Washer & Dryer inside Wood floor & ceramic tile. Elevator on site.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
6000 NW 64th Ave
6000 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Beautiful pool view from second floor condo in a great 55+ adult community. Spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, enclosed patio, vinyl wood flooring. Centrally located. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, card room and much more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9909 Westwood
9909 Westwood Drive, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
BEAUTIFUL CORNER END UNIT 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN,TILE AND WOOD FLOOR, HIGH CEILING, LOTS OF CLOSET, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LIKE BRAND NEW, BUILT IN 2005, CLUBHOUSE & POOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, MEDICAL

1 of 25

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9907 Westwood Dr
9907 Westwood Drive, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDS, 1 BATH, READY TO MOVE!! WOOD FLOORS, LIKE BRAND NEW!, WASHER DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND HIGHWAYS, WILL NOT LAST!!!! EASY TO SHOW.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
11 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
9657 Riverside Dr H
9657 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Bright Spacious 3/2 apartment in second floor. Located in a quiet community. Closed to everything. Vaulted ceilings and over-sized kitchen w/eat off bar, large enclosed balcony with access from the living room and A/C with small storage room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Springtree Lakes
1 Unit Available
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Cypress Run
1 Unit Available
11229 W Atlantic Blvd
11229 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1305 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath. Top floor with vaulted ceilings. Remodeled with New waterproof wood-like flooring. Great split bedroom floorplan with open kitchen & utility room (Washer and Dryer inside). 3 Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3417 Northwest 44th Street
3417 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
3417 Northwest 44th Street Apt #20C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7051 Environ Blvd
7051 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
All ages welcome. Come a see this beautifully remodeled condo! A place to call home. Located in the middle of a golf course and walking distance to entertainment and more. Tile and wood floors. Open and spacious.Real 2/2 with open views.
City Guide for Tamarac, FL

Aloha, Sunshine State apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Tamarac, Florida leasing needs! A sleepy little bedroom community situated just south of Coral Springs and about a dozen miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac is an ideal stomping ground for retirees, families, and pretty much anyone who prefers plenty of peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start sifting through the listings in this han...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamarac? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You’ll find a modest number of traditional apartment buildings in Tamarac, but most of the leasing market in “The City for Your Life” consists of freestanding houses for rent. The price for rentals in Tamarac ranges from fairly cheap (about a grand) to rather pricey ($2200 or more), depending on size and amenities. Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rental houses in Tamarac come equipped with top-notch bells and whistles including garages, basements, furnished interiors, patios, balconies, gourmet kitchens, and plenty of square footage (1700 square feet or more in many cases). Pet-friendly rentals in Tamarac (you lucky dog, you!) are easy enough to come by, but keep in mind that landlords typically place size/breed restrictions on pets. In other words, if your roomie is a Great Dane, Bengal tiger, or Florida gator, you might run into some trouble scoring your dream dwellings in Broward County.

Looking to go the traditional apartment route instead of shacking up in a freestanding house? The city of Tamarac does feature a modest number of apartment complexes as well, many of which are available in the $800-$900 range and include in-unit washer/dryer units, remodeled interiors, fitness centers, tennis courts, multiple swimming pools, picnic areas, waterfront views, nature trails, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. Just remember to bring along the apartment hunting essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app: a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous residences. Property managers in Tamarac typically perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills and burning your landlords, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for your fancy new humble abode.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the part we’ve all been waiting for: introducing you to the perfect apartment for rent in Tamarac, Florida. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tamarac, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tamarac renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 BedroomsTamarac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTamarac 3 BedroomsTamarac Accessible ApartmentsTamarac Apartments with Balcony
Tamarac Apartments with GarageTamarac Apartments with GymTamarac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTamarac Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTamarac Apartments with Parking
Tamarac Apartments with PoolTamarac Apartments with Washer-DryerTamarac Dog Friendly ApartmentsTamarac Furnished ApartmentsTamarac Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodWoodmont
Sunflower

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University