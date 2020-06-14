Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

365 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL

Finding an apartment in Tamarac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Woodmont
12 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
850 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6010 Shakerwood Circle
6010 Shaker Wood Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
775 sqft
Available 07/10/20 2/2 Condo in Shaker Commons - Property Id: 288761 2/2 ground floor condo unit with charming view of pond from private patio in backyard.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7912 NW 71st Ave
7912 Northwest 71st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1498 sqft
GREAT FAMILY HOME! TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT, NO CARPET AT ALL. UPGRADED KICHEN WAS INSTALLED IN 2018. BATHROOMS WERE UPDATED IN 2020, PICTURES DO NOT SHOW THE UPGRADES ON THE BATHROOMS.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8600 NW 57th Pl
8600 Northwest 57th Place, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1089 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in the 55 plus community of the Mainlands. This home features updated tile/laminate flooring throughout, no carpet! Updated kitchen with granite counters and new appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8012 Sanibel Dr
8012 Sanibel Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Nice waterfront 2/2.5 Townhouse. Beautiful scenery in a quiet, well maintained and clean community. Two master bedrooms both upstairs, half-bath downstairs. Tile on first floor and Laminated wooden floors upstairs. Screened patio. Hurricane Shutters.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2932 NW 48th St
2932 Northwest 48th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1293 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home with lots of space inside. All Impact windows, Eat-in kitchen, good sized Family room, Office/den. Tile floor thru-out. Pets permitted (NO Pitbull/mix as per association).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
9003 Chambers st
9003 Chambers Street, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
12 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Lakeview West
17 Units Available
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 01:19pm
$
Oakwood
8 Units Available
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1050 sqft
Close to the Everglades and beaches. Large living spaces with a washer and dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Park-like community with two pools and a lighted tennis court. Newly renovated.
City Guide for Tamarac, FL

Aloha, Sunshine State apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Tamarac, Florida leasing needs! A sleepy little bedroom community situated just south of Coral Springs and about a dozen miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac is an ideal stomping ground for retirees, families, and pretty much anyone who prefers plenty of peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start sifting through the listings in this han...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamarac? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You’ll find a modest number of traditional apartment buildings in Tamarac, but most of the leasing market in “The City for Your Life” consists of freestanding houses for rent. The price for rentals in Tamarac ranges from fairly cheap (about a grand) to rather pricey ($2200 or more), depending on size and amenities. Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rental houses in Tamarac come equipped with top-notch bells and whistles including garages, basements, furnished interiors, patios, balconies, gourmet kitchens, and plenty of square footage (1700 square feet or more in many cases). Pet-friendly rentals in Tamarac (you lucky dog, you!) are easy enough to come by, but keep in mind that landlords typically place size/breed restrictions on pets. In other words, if your roomie is a Great Dane, Bengal tiger, or Florida gator, you might run into some trouble scoring your dream dwellings in Broward County.

Looking to go the traditional apartment route instead of shacking up in a freestanding house? The city of Tamarac does feature a modest number of apartment complexes as well, many of which are available in the $800-$900 range and include in-unit washer/dryer units, remodeled interiors, fitness centers, tennis courts, multiple swimming pools, picnic areas, waterfront views, nature trails, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. Just remember to bring along the apartment hunting essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app: a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous residences. Property managers in Tamarac typically perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills and burning your landlords, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for your fancy new humble abode.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the part we’ve all been waiting for: introducing you to the perfect apartment for rent in Tamarac, Florida. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tamarac, FL

Finding an apartment in Tamarac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

