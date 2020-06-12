/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
9070 Lime Bay Blvd
9070 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautiful first floor corner unit completely REMODELED with open Lake & Golf course views.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9669 N BELFORT CIRCLE
9669 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
JUST REDUCED LUXURY RENTAL APT IN KINGS POINT ON 2ND FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BLG BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX .
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9537 Weldon
9537 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Desirable 1st floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms freshly painted condo with beautiful water view. New a/c, stove and other appliances. The washer and dryer in the unit. Tile and carpet . Eat in the kitchen. Courtesy buses available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
5303 Avocado Dr
5303 Avocado Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1846 sqft
Looking for a long term lease? This property is perfect for you. Great landlord looking for a long term tenant. Yard maintence (grass cutting and bushes) is included in your rent. Convenient location and security patrolled neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4518 NW 45th Ct
4518 Northwest 45th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded house with a beautiful park behind! Gorgeous tile flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with granite counters and ample counter space with beautiful cabinetry. Roomy living room and formal dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8600 NW 57th Pl
8600 Northwest 57th Place, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1089 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in the 55 plus community of the Mainlands. This home features updated tile/laminate flooring throughout, no carpet! Updated kitchen with granite counters and new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
8060 N Nob Hill Rd
8060 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
981 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY, ST ANDREWS. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, FIRST FLOOR. WATER VIEW CAN BE SEEN FROM BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING-ROOM. LIGHT & BRIGHT. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED, TILE THROUGHOUT.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2932 NW 48th St
2932 Northwest 48th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1293 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home with lots of space inside. All Impact windows, Eat-in kitchen, good sized Family room, Office/den. Tile floor thru-out. Pets permitted (NO Pitbull/mix as per association).
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
10417 E Clairmont Cir
10417 East Clairmont Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
919 sqft
Stunning 1/2 BALCONY, Laundry Room, completely Remodeled with the Best Quality, all new Open Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, All New S/S Appliances, Latest innovation in vinyl new flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6300 NW 62nd St
6300 Northwest 62nd Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Extremely clean second floor 2-2- apartment at Bermuda Club. Fantastic water view of the lake. All white ceramic. Remodeled bathrooms. Enclosed porch. Nice kitchen. No Pets and no smoking. This is a 55 plus community. No one under 18 allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
8271 NW 70th St
8271 Northwest 70th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1226 sqft
This Model Home is spectacular! Come enjoy the Fun and Sun, and this totally & truly spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath Beauty with bonus Den! Loving your High Vaulted Ceilings featuring Crown Moldings throughout, Stylish Granite Kitchen Counters,
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
880 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1697041 A coveted rental unit in Fort Lauderdale! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
8000 N Nob Hill Rd
8000 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY, ST ANDREWS. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, FIRST FLOOR. GERDEN VIEW CAN BE SEEN FROM BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING-ROOM. LIGHT & BRIGHT. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED, TILE THROUGHOUT.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Shakerwood Circle
6010 Shaker Wood Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
775 sqft
Available 07/10/20 2/2 Condo in Shaker Commons - Property Id: 288761 2/2 ground floor condo unit with charming view of pond from private patio in backyard.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
9141 Pershore Place
9141 Pershore Place, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1036 sqft
Tamarac Townhouse - Property Id: 267910 Move in ready townhouse in gated community with lots of natural light 1 mile from the Sawgrass Expressway. Beautiful spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
6701 NW 61 Ave, Unit 110
6701 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS UNIT 2/2 READY TO MOVE IN, CONVENIENCE LOCATION WITH GREAT AMENITIES. NEW APPLIANCES,NEW WATER HEATER, NEW AC AND NEW KITCHEN!! THIS IS A 55+COMMUNITY. ONLY FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Woodland Lakes
1 Unit Available
7820 Colony Circle S #301 - 1
7820 South Colony Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW CABINET DOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR IN THE BUILDING.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6001 Shakerwood Cir
6001 Shaker Wood Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Very Centrally Located. Ready To Move - In. Nice 2/2 with Washer and Dryer in Unit.
