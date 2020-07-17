4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Spacious 2 bedroom unit with 1 bathroom

Wired for high-speed internet and cable

Comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Range, Washer, and Dryer appliance

Central air conditioning

Rent payment Online

GREAT AND ATTENTIVE MANAGEMENT



To fill out an application, click the address below or copy and paste into your web browser:



https://drfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/29316



If you have any question, feel free to contact us via phone 754-218-5261 or email rental@gqigroup.com



Please no calls after 6 pm