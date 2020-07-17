All apartments in Tamarac
4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:53 PM

4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C

4507 Treehouse Lane · (754) 240-8485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4507 Treehouse Lane, Tamarac, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious 2 bedroom unit with 1 bathroom
Wired for high-speed internet and cable
Comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Range, Washer, and Dryer appliance
Central air conditioning
Rent payment Online
GREAT AND ATTENTIVE MANAGEMENT

To fill out an application, click the address below or copy and paste into your web browser:

https://drfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/29316

If you have any question, feel free to contact us via phone 754-218-5261 or email rental@gqigroup.com

Please no calls after 6 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C have any available units?
4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C have?
Some of 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C offer parking?
No, 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C does not offer parking.
Does 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C have a pool?
No, 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C have accessible units?
No, 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4507 Treehouse Lane, 10 C has units with air conditioning.
