10911 Jewel Box Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 2/2.5 Townhouse Available in Captiva - Call or Text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Rarely available, beautiful & meticulously appointed Captiva TH offers fully equipped kitchen, granite counters, eat-in nook, extra large pantry + lots of wood cabinets. Spacious living/dining area lead to cozy covered patio while upstairs features split masters, both with large walk-in closets & en-suites with shower/tub combo and rainfall showerheads; one has extra seating and home office space! This home is cool and neutral with volume ceilings, hard flooring, ceiling fans, & natural light throughout plus storm windows. One-car garage with installed storage units and full-size washer and dryer, too!. Serene, well-maintained residential area close to shopping and dining, this community also offers olympic-sized pool, basketball and tennis courts for residents' enjoyment. Can be delivered FURNISHED and/or 18-24 month option available for the right tenant and pets okay with approval & pet fee. HOA approval required. Call or text Cari Luna for details!



(RLNE5869918)