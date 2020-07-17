All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10911 Jewel Box Lane

10911 Jewel Box Lane · (954) 816-9945
Location

10911 Jewel Box Lane, Tamarac, FL 33321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10911 Jewel Box Lane · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2/2.5 Townhouse Available in Captiva - Call or Text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Rarely available, beautiful & meticulously appointed Captiva TH offers fully equipped kitchen, granite counters, eat-in nook, extra large pantry + lots of wood cabinets. Spacious living/dining area lead to cozy covered patio while upstairs features split masters, both with large walk-in closets & en-suites with shower/tub combo and rainfall showerheads; one has extra seating and home office space! This home is cool and neutral with volume ceilings, hard flooring, ceiling fans, & natural light throughout plus storm windows. One-car garage with installed storage units and full-size washer and dryer, too!. Serene, well-maintained residential area close to shopping and dining, this community also offers olympic-sized pool, basketball and tennis courts for residents' enjoyment. Can be delivered FURNISHED and/or 18-24 month option available for the right tenant and pets okay with approval & pet fee. HOA approval required. Call or text Cari Luna for details!

(RLNE5869918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 Jewel Box Lane have any available units?
10911 Jewel Box Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10911 Jewel Box Lane have?
Some of 10911 Jewel Box Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 Jewel Box Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10911 Jewel Box Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 Jewel Box Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10911 Jewel Box Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10911 Jewel Box Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10911 Jewel Box Lane offers parking.
Does 10911 Jewel Box Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10911 Jewel Box Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 Jewel Box Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10911 Jewel Box Lane has a pool.
Does 10911 Jewel Box Lane have accessible units?
No, 10911 Jewel Box Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 Jewel Box Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10911 Jewel Box Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10911 Jewel Box Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10911 Jewel Box Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
